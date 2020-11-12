SI.com
Man City defender returns to the club after picking up an injury on international duty

harryasiddall

Nathan Aké will travel back to Manchester after picking up a hamstring injury in an international friendly against Spain last night, as announced on Fox Sports Netherlands.

The Dutchman was substituted off after just six minutes, when he dropped to the ground appearing to clutch his hamstring. He was straight away sent for medical treatment and it's emerged that he can play no further part in the Netherlands' remaining games.

netherlands-v-spain-international-friendly

Starting the game at left centre-back, Aké has only just returned from a knock which saw him out of any action for the best part of three weeks.

Now, Pep Guardiola's injury problems keep mounting, with Aké joining Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho on the sidelines - although the former two are believed to be closing in on a return.

With a hectic schedule for club and country, City fans will be hoping to receive no more injuries to their key players whilst away with their respective nations. However, with still plenty of games to come over the next 10 days, these are certainly nervy times for all those concerned.

-----

