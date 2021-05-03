Man City defender ruled out of Champions League semi-final clash with PSG through illness

Manchester City will be without one centre-back for their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola on Monday afternoon.

Manchester City will be without one centre-back for their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola on Monday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez secured a 2-1 first-leg victory at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, after Marquinhos gave the Ligue 1 side an early lead.

But speaking on Monday afternoon, ahead of the return leg against PSG on Tuesday night, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Eric Garcia would be the only player missing from his squad.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

Pep Guardiola said that, “the rest are okay” - suggesting that Sergio Aguero, who started for just the fourth time this year on Saturday afternoon, could be in contention to feature in what may be his final Champions League match in a Sky Blue shirt.

Eric Garcia, who is expected to return to his boyhood club Barcelona this summer on a free transfer, was omitted from Manchester City’s League Cup winning squad two weeks ago because, “he’s going move to Barcelona,” according to Pep Guardiola.

His rumoured transfer isn’t however the reason for his absence from the Manchester City squad, who will seek to make the Champions League final for the first time in their history, as Pep Guardiola has said that the 20 year-old is suffering with illness.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash

READ MORE: Ousmane Dembele has labelled one Man City forward as 'incredible'

In his press conference on Monday, Pep Guardiola revealed that Eric Garcia had, “been sick with a fever and couldn't travel to Palace and still isn't ready.”

Eric Garcia, who has only featured on 10 occasions for Manchester City this season, may be the Blues’ only fitness concern going into Tuesday’s semi-final, but their opponents PSG are reported to be sweating on the fitness of Kylian Mbappé - who was captured limping on Monday morning upon arrival at the airport ahead of the flight to Manchester, and missed PSG's 2-1 win over Lens on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra