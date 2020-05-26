'We are just waiting for the green light' - Man City defender says the squad cannot wait for league action to resume

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City team are excited ahead of the resumption in Premier League action, report FourFourTwo as relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

There has been some talk that players may not be thrilled at the prospect of football action returning, owing to the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic, as Mendy's teammate Sergio Agüero suggested several weeks ago.

However, Mendy's comments suggest that the City squad have no issues with the scheduled return of Premier League fixtures.

"I can't wait. We are just waiting for the green light. Everywhere we see we are going to start on this date and that date. Now I wait for the guys to text us to tell us the league is going to start at this time. We are going to be so happy", said the France international.

Mendy also downplayed any risks associated with the return: "I know they are going to take all the precautions when we are back...they are going to check everything and I think that's why it takes time".

At present, the dates of 19 June and 26 June have been suggested as possible dates for the Premier League fixtures to resume, but nothing has yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

