'We are just waiting for the green light' - Man City defender says the squad cannot wait for league action to resume

markgough96

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City team are excited ahead of the resumption in Premier League action, report FourFourTwo as relayed by the Manchester Evening News. 

There has been some talk that players may not be thrilled at the prospect of football action returning, owing to the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic, as Mendy's teammate Sergio Agüero suggested several weeks ago. 

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

However, Mendy's comments suggest that the City squad have no issues with the scheduled return of Premier League fixtures.

"I can't wait. We are just waiting for the green light. Everywhere we see we are going to start on this date and that date. Now I wait for the guys to text us to tell us the league is going to start at this time. We are going to be so happy", said the France international.

Mendy also downplayed any risks associated with the return: "I know they are going to take all the precautions when we are back...they are going to check everything and I think that's why it takes time".

At present, the dates of 19 June and 26 June have been suggested as possible dates for the Premier League fixtures to resume, but nothing has yet to be confirmed by the authorities. 

Man City 'target' Bundesliga winger as replacement for Leroy Sané - Arsenal also interested

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is a target for City, should Leroy Sane leave, say the Daily Mail.

markgough96

Man City owners go head to head with major drinks brand for Russian club takeover

Russian Premier League club FC Ufa could be subject to a major takeover in the coming months, with City Football Group and Red Bull being named as the two potential suitors according to Sports.ru.

Freddie Pye

Newcastle conduct 'first talks' with Man City over potential move for centre-back

Newcastle United have conducted 'first talks' with Manchester City over the potential transfer of John Stones this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Freddie Pye

Neither Man City nor UEFA request public hearing for CAS appeal

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League begins in June.

Matt Astbury

Championship side interested in permanent deal for Man City winger

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing youngster D'Margio Wright-Phillips on a permanent deal this summer.

Nathan Allen

Full-back 'wants to leave' Man City - Swap deal still at 'embryonic stage'

Joao Cancelo's career at Manchester City could be coming to a rather abrupt end, with numerous media outlets continuing to suggest that he could be involved in a swap deal with Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo.

Harry Winters

LEAKED: Additional images released of 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt

Additional images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt have come to light following the first photo on Sunday evening, courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas.

Freddie Pye

LEAKED: First images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away kit

More leaked images of the away kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season have emerged, courtesy of Footy Headlines.

harryasiddall

twosKompany

Man City suffer setback in chase for French midfielder - club 'in talks' to extend contract

Manchester City have suffered a setback in their chase of PSG prodigy Edouard Michut, with the French side reportedly in talks with the teenager over a possible contract extension with the club, according to Le Parisien.

Freddie Pye

“Pep made it clear that I needed to be out that window...” — Former Man City star speaks on his departure

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart touched on his departure from the club, in an interview with the Guardian.

Steve Zavala