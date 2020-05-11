Man City defender writes apologies to fans

Kyle Walker has made a number of kind gestures over the past few days, but is still expected to face a fine for flouting the UK Government’s lockdown rules by Manchester City, according the Mail.

Walker, who has faced unwanted media attention for breaching the lockdown measures on several occasions, release a statement last week after it emerged he had travelled to Sheffield to visit family.

Despite City opening an internal investigation into the players actions, he is yet to be punished by the club but is excepted to be fined for the first incident where he hosted a ‘party’ with two escorts. Walker is reported to have messaged boss Pep Guardiola and director Txiki Begiristain directly to apologise.

(PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

In light of the recent events, it has also been reported by the Daily Mail that Walker has been contacting City supporters apologising for his actions after the 29-year-old was upset to hear fans had contacted the club to complain his flouting of the lockdown. Walker is said to have even sent one City supporter a match shirt.

On top of writing to supporters, the England and City full-back has been thanked on facebook after organising for the delivery of 150 pastries to the care home in which his sister works in his hometown of Sheffield.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra