Man City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain Discusses Julian Alvarez Coup Following Official Confirmation of Transfer

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has reflected on the signing of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez on a five-and-a-half-year deal from River Plate.

The Premier League champions, who failed to sign a striker last summer following the departure of Sergio Aguero, have announced the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on deadline day.

The 22-year-old forward was named the South American Footballer of the Year for 2021, with 39 direct goal involvements in 46 appearances across all competitions at club level to his name.

Alvarez has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City, although the Argentine striker will not move to the Etihad Stadium to join up with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad until at least July, as confirmed by the club on their official website.

The Blues' latest recruit, who was signed for a fee in the vicinity of £14 million, scored 24 goals for River Plate in 2021, and was part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America last summer.

Manchester City saw off competition from Italy, Spain and elsewhere in England to land the striker's signature, with the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United having all held an interest in the Argentine.

Following the confirmation of the switch on Monday afternoon, Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Alvarez as 'one of the best young attacking players in South America'.

The Spaniard said: "Julian (Alvarez) is a player we have monitored for some time. He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he is one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

