Man City donate Easter Eggs and hand gel to the local community

Manchester City have donated 1,000 Easter Eggs to young carers as well as 700 bottles of hand sanitiser to the families who need it the most, as reported by Mike Minay.

This terrific gesture by the club is the latest in a long list of things they have done during the COVID-19 crisis.

Only last week did they become the first Premier League side to confirm they were '100% committed' to fully paying their non-playing staff during the pandemic. Other clubs, such as Tottenham, have opted to use the governments furlough scheme for a large proportion of their staff.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Easter Eggs, which are being distributed to local young carers, will be a little boost for the selfless work they are doing during these tough time. The 700 bottles of hand gel will also go to vulnerable families who will, no doubt, be extremely grateful of the gesture.

During this testing time, Manchester City have also offered the Etihad Stadium to the NHS in order to aid them with the fantastic work they are doing. In addition, the club joined forces with local rivals Manchester United to donate £100,000 to local foodbank charities.

