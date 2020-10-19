Man City 'draw a line' under incident involving star striker

Manchester City have ‘drawn a line’ under the incident with striker Sergio Agüero and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis, as it is revealed that the club won't be asking the Argentine to apologise to the official.

Agüero has faced criticism over the weekend after it was revealed he seemingly touched the official on her shoulder whilst re-entering the field during the clash against Arsenal. According to Mike Mcgrath of the Telegraph, the club will not be disciplining the player, and neither will the Premier League.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Guardiola has defended the forward following the incident, saying: “Come on guys, Sergio is the nicest person I have ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not this one”. Former City player and teammate Micah Richards however told sky sports that Agüero “should know better”.

This was Agüero’s first game back at the Etihad following his lengthy layoff due to knee surgery in the summer - a game Manchester City won 1-0, rising to 10th in the table with a game in hand. The Blues are back in Champions League action on Wednesday evening, as Porto head to the Etihad in the first group game of the competition.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra