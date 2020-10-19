SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City 'draw a line' under incident involving star striker

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have ‘drawn a line’ under the incident with striker Sergio Agüero and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis, as it is revealed that the club won't be asking the Argentine to apologise to the official.

Agüero has faced criticism over the weekend after it was revealed he seemingly touched the official on her shoulder whilst re-entering the field during the clash against Arsenal. According to Mike Mcgrath of the Telegraph, the club will not be disciplining the player, and neither will the Premier League.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Guardiola has defended the forward following the incident, saying: “Come on guys, Sergio is the nicest person I have ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not this one”. Former City player and teammate Micah Richards however told sky sports that Agüero “should know better”.

This was Agüero’s first game back at the Etihad following his lengthy layoff due to knee surgery in the summer - a game Manchester City won 1-0, rising to 10th in the table with a game in hand. The Blues are back in Champions League action on Wednesday evening, as Porto head to the Etihad in the first group game of the competition.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'open' to welcoming back club legend in non-playing position following retirement

Manchester City are 'open' to welcoming Pablo Zabaleta back to the Etihad Stadium in a non-playing position, following the Argentine's retirement from the game last week, as per the latest reports in England.

Freddie Pye

Leaked: 2021/2022 Man City kit details

Yes, it's only October and we're barely even up and running in the 2020/21 season, however the first primitive details surrounding the 2021/2022 PUMA-produced Manchester City kit range have emerged on Monday night.

Freddie Pye

"I adapt to what the team needs from me." - Bernardo Silva discusses his role in the Man City side

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has recently said that he is ‘happy’ with his many various playing positions whilst being managed by Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

Official verdict on controversial Sergio Aguero moment from Man City vs Arsenal revealed

Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal featured a controversial moment involving Sergio Aguero and a match official that sparked a heated debate on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

RobFielding

Raheem Sterling hails Sergio Aguero for changing Man City’s game against Arsenal

Raheem Sterling’s early goal guided Manchester City to a tense and narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The match-winner, however, credited Sergio Aguero’s return to the squad as being crucial to the win.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola questioned on controversial incident between Sergio Aguero and match referee

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday evening also witnessed the return of Sergio Aguero to Pep Guardiola’s team. However, a controversial moment involving the Argentine striker and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis grabbed the attention of social media midway through the first-half.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola reveals ‘big mistake’ regarding Man City defender

Manchester City managed to secure all three points at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League clash against Arsenal after a slightly dodgy and disrupted start to the new season.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola provides significant injury updates on Man City trio - defender to miss 'three to four weeks'

Yet another injury setback put somewhat of a grey cloud over Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal this weekend, with Pep Guardiola providing key updates on missing personnel.

Jack Walker

"I did not expect to enjoy it so much!" - David Silva opens up on his time at Man City

David Silva reacts to playing alongside Sergio Aguero for Manchester City and the Premier League club’s decision to honour his legacy with a statue, in an exclusive interview with the Times.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways after a hard-fought win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal courtesy of Raheem Sterling and although Arsenal often threatened to equalise City were able to take the three points. Here's five things we learned...

Brandon Evans