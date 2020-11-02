SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

Freddie Pye

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

There has been some element of discontent from some corners of the City fanbase in recent weeks surrounding the dip in form and individual performances from Riyad Mahrez, most notably in the aftermath of the side's 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against West Ham a week ago. It must be emphasised that, according to the Athletic, Pep Guardiola does not have any major concerns with the Algerian winger, despite the following claims being revealed in the same report.

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league-4 copy 5

The Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee brought to light a confrontation in the dressing room at the London Stadium last weekend, with midfield star Kevin De Bruyne admonishing Riyad Mahrez for 'not passing enough'. It is further suggested that 'in the weeks beforehand', Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho had also 'had a word' with Mahrez on the same subject - suggesting he 'holds onto the ball for too long and dribbles too much'.

However, the verdict among those three aforementioned players, and some others, is that those interventions have done nothing to affect Riyad Mahrez's style of play, according to the Athletic.

Just hours after the emergence of the report, Riyad Mahrez himself took to Twitter to comment on the claims, and firmly denied such suggestions that he was on the receiving end of confrontations. The 29-year-old tweeted, "Well I don't know where your sources come from but you should definitely don't trust them Sam".

After contacting Riyad Mahrez directly for comment in light of his tweet and the reports in question, City Xtra received a very similar line albeit taking on a slightly stronger tone. The Algerian forward responded with, "100% bulls**t", when asked whether the allegations were 'fake'.

There has been no further on the report since it was released on Sunday evening, however some fans are now torn as to whether the best solution would be to simply play Riyad Mahrez out of his run of relatively poor form, with a favourable fixture against Olympiacos now on the horizon.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-newcastle

City will then face reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday evening, so it remains to be seen whether Riyad Mahrez will be given the opportunity to prove himself and gain a start against Jurgen Klopp's men next weekend.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Golf2612
Golf2612

Torally agree _ 1 trick pony ( fathom that out = cooked)

Nelso
Nelso

Sterling is the problem fr me he holds too much on the ball then maherz

balearic john
balearic john

mahrez is a liability and a greedy player. he is not a team player in anyway.so even if this report is made up,the truth about mahrez is there for all to see. he costs city in goals.wish they would get rid.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"He’s one of the best, if not the best" - Former Premier League striker reveals admiration for Man City defender

Watford striker and captain Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Man City's Kyle Walker, labelling the England star 'one of the best' in the world.

markgough96

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City will entertain Olympiakos at the Etihad on Tuesday night in match-day three of this seasons UEFA Champions League group stage.

Harry Winters

Raheem Sterling dropped with plenty of Pre-Liverpool changes! - Manchester City vs Olympiakos Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City look to obtain maximum points in their opening three Champions League group games, with their tie against the Greek side Olympiacos at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Rob Milarvie

"There are six, seven interesting players" - Pep Guardiola reveals his standout academy prospects at Man City

Pep Guardiola believes there are 'six or seven interesting players' coming through the Manchester City academy that could be integrated into the first team.

harryasiddall

Man City join PSG and Juventus in showing 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star

SportBild journalist Christian Falk has tweeted to report that Manchester City are one of a trio of European sides interested in signing Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

markgough96

"He has a sense of goal and quality to score." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on stand-in striker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on stand-in striker Ferran Torres following a period of brilliant form from the Spaniard.

harryasiddall

Official: Kyle Walker signs new deal with Puma

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has confirmed on his social media pages that he has signed a new sponsorship deal with German sportswear giants PUMA, after leaving his relationship with Nike earlier this year.

Freddie Pye

Torres starts his first Premier League game! - Sheffield United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to kickstart their Premier League season as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

harryasiddall

"He reminds me of Toni Kroos!" - Who is Man City's €40 million Bundesliga midfield target?

Amid reports that Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, we take a look at the player's profile.

markgough96

"He is trying to win titles as well so we focus on that first." - Nathan Aké Press Conference Highlights (vs Olympiakos)

Pep Guardiola was joined by Dutch centre-back Nathan Aké in his pre-match press conference before Manchester City's Champions League clash with Olympiakos in Group C.

harryasiddall