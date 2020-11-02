Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

There has been some element of discontent from some corners of the City fanbase in recent weeks surrounding the dip in form and individual performances from Riyad Mahrez, most notably in the aftermath of the side's 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against West Ham a week ago. It must be emphasised that, according to the Athletic, Pep Guardiola does not have any major concerns with the Algerian winger, despite the following claims being revealed in the same report.

The Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee brought to light a confrontation in the dressing room at the London Stadium last weekend, with midfield star Kevin De Bruyne admonishing Riyad Mahrez for 'not passing enough'. It is further suggested that 'in the weeks beforehand', Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho had also 'had a word' with Mahrez on the same subject - suggesting he 'holds onto the ball for too long and dribbles too much'.

However, the verdict among those three aforementioned players, and some others, is that those interventions have done nothing to affect Riyad Mahrez's style of play, according to the Athletic.

Just hours after the emergence of the report, Riyad Mahrez himself took to Twitter to comment on the claims, and firmly denied such suggestions that he was on the receiving end of confrontations. The 29-year-old tweeted, "Well I don't know where your sources come from but you should definitely don't trust them Sam".

After contacting Riyad Mahrez directly for comment in light of his tweet and the reports in question, City Xtra received a very similar line albeit taking on a slightly stronger tone. The Algerian forward responded with, "100% bulls**t", when asked whether the allegations were 'fake'.

There has been no further on the report since it was released on Sunday evening, however some fans are now torn as to whether the best solution would be to simply play Riyad Mahrez out of his run of relatively poor form, with a favourable fixture against Olympiacos now on the horizon.

City will then face reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday evening, so it remains to be seen whether Riyad Mahrez will be given the opportunity to prove himself and gain a start against Jurgen Klopp's men next weekend.

