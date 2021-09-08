Man City Duo BLOCKED from Featuring Against Leicester Due to ‘Five-Day Rule’ Imposed by Brazil

Manchester City will be without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for Saturday's match with Leicester City, with the pair blocked by a 'five-day rule' imposed by the Brazilian Football Association.

When the majority of Pep Guardiola's squad jetted off to feature in World Cup qualifying games, Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus did not travel, with the feud between club and country due to travel restrictions in South America growing even further.

Speaking to the press in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola admitted the club were looking into blocking call-up's for the Brazilian's, with the risk of a 10-day quarantine period upon their return to England.

The pair haven't travelled and are now facing severe backlash from the Brazilian Football Association.

According to an exclusive report by Paul Joyce in the Times, Manchester City will be unable to select Ederson and Gabriel Jesus against Leicester on Saturday, after the Brazilian Football Association asked world football’s governing body to enforce rules preventing players from playing.

These automatic restrictions under Fifa’s regulations cover September 10th to 14th, which means Manchester City will have the pair back for their Champions League opener against RB Leipzig.

It's not just Manchester City feeling the effects, the ruling prevents eight players from five clubs in the Premier League; including Fred from Manchester United, Thiago Silva from Chelsea and the Liverpool trio of Allison, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

If these clubs affected by the ‘five-day rule’ choose to ignore the rules and select players deemed to be ineligible, then under Article 22 of Fifa’s disciplinary code they could forfeit the match 3-0.

Simon Stone from the BBC has added to reports by suggesting the Premier League clubs may feel missing one or two games is better than the 10-day isolation period the players would have had if they were released for international duty.

However, with another international break around the corner in November, the issue will likely have to be resolved so the same restrictions aren't applied when call-ups are made.

