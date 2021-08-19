Man City Duo Nominated for Top UEFA Awards

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and Manager of the Year awards respectively.

The duo enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Etihad Stadium as City kicked off from a shaky start to the previous season by securing their fifth Premier League title and Carabao Cup glory.

De Bruyne was named as the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second year running last term, as he played a crucial role in his side's success, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old played an indispensable role in City's campaign, and was often positioned across the middle of the front three with Guardiola operating without a recognised number nine for a large part of the previous campaign.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides fitness updates on Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola delivers honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

The Belgium international's fellow nominees include N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho, both of whom were part of the Chelsea side that beat City in the Champions League final in May, as the west Londoners made a strong finish to the 2020/21 season.

While Kanté suffered an early exit at the hands of Switzerland with France at the European Championships, Jorginho helped Italy claim the title as the midfielder was instrumental for the eventual champions.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been nominated for the award alongside Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini, with the Catalan boss leading his side to their first European final whilst claiming his third league title in five seasons since his arrival to England in 2016.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission on 2020/2021 performances

Tuchel turned the ship around for Chelsea since his arrival to Stamford Bridge as the Blues sealed a top-four league finish despite an underwhelming run of form since the turn of the year.

Mancini helped Italy claim European glory as his side proved to be the most resilient in the tournament, sealing a dramatic win over England in the final on penalties.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra