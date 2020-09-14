SI.com
City Xtra
Man City duo return to training after quarantine restrictions

Adam Booker

As the days tick down to the start of Manchester City’s Premier League campaign, players and staff are returning from International duty and holidays.

The Sun’s Martin Blackburn reports that Phil Foden has returned to training for the first time since he breached COVID-19 protocol in Iceland with England. He arrived back in Manchester and spent some time at home, but returned to the CFA on Friday.

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Foden is already thought to have had a full training session with City. Manager Pep Guardiola is due back at training in the next few days following a period in quarantine due to his recent trip to Spain.

City will kick off their domestic season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Monday, a week later than the rest of the league, due to their long run in last seasons UEFA Champions League. 

