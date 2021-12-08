Man City Duo Spotted in Training Amid Concerns Over Fitness Ahead of Wolves Clash

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte were both involved in a gym session with the Manchester City first-team squad on Wednesday amid potential injury concerns ahead of a league meeting with Wolves on Saturday.

The Premier League champions were without the pair for their 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in the Champions League, as the visitors' winning streak was halted at seven games in all competitions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed ahead of the loss in Germany that Gabriel Jesus had picked up a knock from the effects of a challenge from Watford defender Craig Cathcart in his side's 3-1 victory at Vicarage Road at the weekend.

It was further revealed ahead of kick-off on Wednesday evening in Leipzig that Aymeric Laporte was missing from the matchday squad due to a minor knock, which didn't justify him making the trip for a deadrubber clash with a series of key league games on the horizon.

The Sky Blues have been in fine form on the domestic front over the past month, as five wins in their last five league outings has seen them overtake Chelsea and Liverpool to the top of the Premier League by a point - heading into their tie with Wolves at the weekend.

It was also reported recently that Phil Foden is in doubt ahead of the clash with the West Midlands outfit after suffering another ankle issue in the first-half of the defeat in mid-week, which saw him taken off for Raheem Sterling at the break.

However, Manchester City have been handed a major fitness boost for the visit from Bruno Lage's side on Saturday, as Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte were both spotted taking part in a gym session with the rest of the first-team squad on Wednesday.

The duo could be in line to feature at the weekend, though Pep Guardiola and his staff would be keen to refrain from rushing any of their players back from injury with Manchester City set to play six times in the next 20 days.

Jesus has been in fine form on the right side of attack since the start of the campaign, whilst Laporte has forced himself back into favour after being a squad player for a large chunk of the previous campaign.

