Man City executive’s role is NOT under threat following foiled plans for the European Super League

Man City executive’s role NOT under threat following foiled plans for European Super League

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano’s role at the club is reportedly not under threat following the backlash faced after the European Super League plans failed.
According to Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail, sources close to the club maintain that Ferran Soriano’s role is safe at the club, despite already being removed from the Premier League’s Club Strategic Advisory Group according to further information from both Sky and the Mail.

The CEO is believed to have his detractors at the Etihad Stadium; however he is reportedly seen as a key driver of the club’s growth through commercial deals and the successful growth of City Football Group - which is credited as being Soriano’s plan and model.

There is a belief that Manchester City have ‘maintained a good number of traditionalists in the club’, whilst increasing the number of profit focused business executives. 

However, relations are said to be ‘tender’ following the news.

Ferran Soriano, who is also CEO of New York City and Melbourne City FC - both of which are City Football Group clubs, held personal zoom meetings with Manchester City employees, briefing them on the club’s position in the European Super League.

According to the information of Jack Gaughan, those talks have alleviated misgivings and have also provided staff with a greater understanding of why the talks took place.

