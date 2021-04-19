Man City expect Liverpool to strengthen this summer - key target from Premier League club revealed

Manchester City are expecting Liverpool to strengthen their squad drastically this summer, in response to their lacklustre Premier League title defence.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds find themselves 22 points off of the top spot, currently occupied by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

However, the Blues expect Liverpool to sign a ‘world class striker’ in the summer, in an attempt to reclaim their spot at the top of English football, claims Football Insider.

As per the reports, Liverpool’s squad are said to be fatigued of Jurgen Klopp’s high octane demands of the squad. In response to this, the club are said to be preparing a large overhaul of the first team squad, and they will begin by recruiting a top class centre-forward.

According to Football Insider, the current Premier League champions have become enamoured by Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The former Brentford man has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 30 league appearances.

According to the report, Manchester City anticipate that this will not be the only splash that Liverpool will make. They feel that a totally different Liverpool squad could be their main title rivals next season.

