Man City 'expected' to offer world class midfielder contract - new wage in excess of £280,000 a week

Kevin De Bruyne remains happy at Manchester City despite their two-year ban from European football, and the club are expected to move for a new contract soon, according to Kristof Terruer at HLN.

The Belgian star still has three years left on his current contract and is reportedly 'not actively' looking for a move.

The midfielder is set to open contract negotiations with Manchester City once the protracted season has been completed, though uncertainty remains over the feasibility and timeliness of 'Project Restart', the Premier League's plan to play out the remainder of the season.

His current deal is worth a guaranteed £280,000 a week, and City will surely offer him an uplift on those figures, according to Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail.

De Bruyne has undoubtedly been Manchester City's best player over the course of the season, and is perhaps the favourite for the Player of the Year, whenever that award is able to be decided and granted.

The 28-year-old was also on track to smash Thierry Henry's assist record of 20 within one Premier League season. In one of City's last games of the curtailed season, De Bruyne converted a vital penalty and assisted Gabriel Jesus brilliantly in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

