City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'expected' to offer world class midfielder contract - new wage in excess of £280,000 a week

Danny Lardner

Kevin De Bruyne remains happy at Manchester City despite their two-year ban from European football, and the club are expected to move for a new contract soon, according to Kristof Terruer at HLN.

The Belgian star still has three years left on his current contract and is reportedly 'not actively' looking for a move. 

The midfielder is set to open contract negotiations with Manchester City once the protracted season has been completed, though uncertainty remains over the feasibility and timeliness of 'Project Restart', the Premier League's plan to play out the remainder of the season. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

His current deal is worth a guaranteed £280,000 a week, and City will surely offer him an uplift on those figures, according to Jack Gaughan at the Daily Mail.

De Bruyne has undoubtedly been Manchester City's best player over the course of the season, and is perhaps the favourite for the Player of the Year, whenever that award is able to be decided and granted.

The 28-year-old was also on track to smash Thierry Henry's assist record of 20 within one Premier League season. In one of City's last games of the curtailed season, De Bruyne converted a vital penalty and assisted Gabriel Jesus brilliantly in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayern Munich 'reach agreement' with Man City forward over a five-year contract

Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane have reached an agreement over a five-year contract, while the German side have reportedly deposited a fee as a basis for negotiations.

Freddie Pye

Argentine defender 'in the plans' of Pep Guardiola - swap deal mentioned

Pep Guardiola has Argentine defender Lucas Quarta 'in his plans', with a potential swap with current player Nicolas Otamendi mentioned.

Danny Lardner

Gabriel Jesus set to return to Manchester amid COVID-19 crisis

Gabriel Jesus is travelling back to Manchester amid the current covid-19 crisis, with Manchester City preparing to return to training in the coming days ahead of a Premier League restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City aware they need to 'break their wage ceiling' to please star man

Manchester City are ready to sit down with the Belgian playmaker at the end of the season to discuss his future. City see De Bruyne as their star player and captain 'for the next five years'.

Matt Astbury

Plans for recognising the Man City career of David Silva revealed

David Silva’s time with Manchester City is drawing closer to its end and here’s how the English club is planning to celebrate a decade of brilliance from the Spaniard.

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Aguero captured in 20/21 Man City home kit has divided opinion

Manchester City's home kit for the 2020/21 season was surprisingly released on the US Puma website last night; so we got to work seeing how the leaked kit would look on Sergio Agüero.

harryasiddall

Significant clause in Leroy Sané's contract revealed

Leroy Sane’s rumoured transfer to Bayern Munich will reportedly earn his previous club Schalke a small percentage of the profit.

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Aguero claims Liverpool defender is ‘one of the best in the world’

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero shared his honest opinion about Liverpool's star defender in a candid conversation on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

Puma release 2020/21 Man City home shirt on official website

Manchester City's home kit for next season was leaked by PUMA earlier this evening, on their official US website.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola makes pledge to Man City amid plans for the Premier League season to resume

Guardiola has reassured the club that he is ready to be on the touchline, should the Premier League resume soon, report the Express.

markgough96