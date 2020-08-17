Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement, according to the Sun.

With the club still failing to progress further than the quarter finals in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's short term future was thrown into serious doubt. However, the Telegraph have reported the hierarchy believe he is still the man to take the club forward and talks about extending his contract beyond 2021 have already taken place.

The Sun's report say that Pochettino has 'admirers' at the Etihad, and could be the ideal replacement should contract talks with Guardiola hit an impasse.

In terms of the short term, Manchester City fans shouldn't worry; with Guardiola's agent saying this to Goal earlier on Monday morning:

“Yes, Pep will stay at City 100 per cent.”

