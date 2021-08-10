Man City Fans Spot Potential Major Transfer Hint in Club Training Photos

Manchester City fans on social media have been swift to point out one player's lack of shirt number upon returning to club training this week, offering a possible transfer hint in the eyes of some.

More of Pep Guardiola's more prominent first-team stars returned to the City Football Academy on Tuesday morning, as the club step up their preparations ahead of the return of Premier League football this weekend.

Manchester City are preparing to take on Nuno Espirito Santos' Tottenham side on Sunday afternoon, in a blockbuster opening weekend clash that sees the Etihad club potentially face off against one of their number one transfer targets.

Harry Kane is that name - a player who not only has had his eyes on a move to the Premier League champions, but also a player who returned to pre-season training late after quarantine issues meant he had to isolate upon returning to the UK from the United States.

With Manchester City's Brazilian and English contingent of first-team players returning to the squad's training hub in East Manchester on Tuesday, some fans on social media have been quick to point out one factor within the club's released training photos.

As per the tweet below, fans have noticed that while all the other players captured appear to be donning their allocated squad numbers, Gabriel Jesus appears to be missing his iconic number nine - sparking various suggestions as to what this could possibly mean.

Some believe that this is a clear indication that the club are gearing up for the arrival of a new number nine - with Tottenham's Harry Kane the clear candidate for the number, given the fact that the England international has been keen on a move away all summer.

However, Gabriel Jesus has also been linked with a move away from the club, with some reports suggesting that he joins Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte in being keen on a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Should Gabriel Jesus be selected for duty in the weekend's Premier League clash against Tottenham, it will be interesting to see if his number nine is printed on the back of his match shirt.

There is the possibility that should a new arrival be secured at the Etihad Stadium in the coming days and weeks, that Gabriel Jesus could revert to his original shirt number of 33 - after claiming the number nine in June of 2019.

