Man City fielding calls from 'worried' players and agents about European Super League plans

Manchester City are reportedly fielding calls from players and agents who are 'worried' about the possible implications of the decision to join the European Super League over the weekend.

As the tension grows in football, and the uncertainty surrounding which way this situation will swing next, there is a growing level of concern among players and agents according to the latest report.

It has already been revealed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has arranged for a meeting between all club captains in the Premier League, ahead of a joint response to the recent developments. This could have a major say in the feasibility of an ESL going ahead.

However, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City along with the other five clubs in support of a Super League, are fielding calls from players and agents who are understandably worried about the implications of the plans being discussed.

Dawson continues by writing that a number of top players under contract at the six Premier League clubs, made up of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool, have also raised concerns about UEFA's threat to ban them from playing for their countries.

A number of Manchester City first-team players have recently showed their opposition to the European Super League proposals, albeit indirectly through the retweeting of an official club tweet on social media.

Many have suggested that players are being silenced, however this certainly isn't the case with Pep Guardiola, who came out fighting during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Manchester City boss said, "Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward don’t exist. It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose."

