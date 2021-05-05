Man City Find Out Champions League Final Opponents After Chelsea vs Real Madrid Clash

Manchester City have now found out who they will face in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29th, following the conclusion of Chelsea vs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side secured a 2-0 victory in London, with goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount securing Chelsea's place in the showpiece final at the end of this month via an aggregate scoreline of 3-1 over Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City booked their place in their first ever Champions League final on Tuesday night, after a brace from Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on the night, and 4-1 on aggregate.

Manchester City and Chelsea will meet for the fourth time this season, when the two teams face off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29th, after two meetings in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium just last month.

In the two previous meetings, Manchester City have come out on top on one occasion in a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in early January, while Chelsea came out on top on the other occasion in a narrow 1-0 victory in the FA Cup.

The third meeting between the pair, and final clash ahead of the Champions League final takes place this coming Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola's side seek three points that would crown them as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons.

Reports on Wednesday from Martyn Ziegler of the Times indicated that Manchester City and Chelsea will be allocated 4,000 tickets each under emerging plans being drawn up by UEFA, while the Ataturk Olympic Stadium is expected to be one-third full - meaning about 25,000 spectators will be able to attend.

After the club allocation, it is explained that the remaining tickets will be allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Despite the relatively small allocations per club, the Times reports that Manchester City and their opponents may still be permitted to sell more than their original allocation, if they organise the travel via official packages.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ziegler reports that travelling fans will have to comply with border-entry restrictions upon arrival in Turkey, and may also need to show proof of a vaccine or a negative Covid test.

