Man City fined by UEFA for 'kit infringements'

Harry Winters

UEFA have fined Manchester City €3,000 for a 'kit infringement' during their memorable 2-1 victory in the Champions League against Real Madrid; with City deemed to have broken rule 29.02 of UEFA’s Equipment Regulations.

The offence in question is in regards to the anthem jackets worn by City players during the traditional pre-match ceremonies; which include the playing of the Champions anthem ahead of kick off. UEFA’s regulations only permit “one single element of sponsor advertising” on these jackets but the blues’ tops featured two elements of sponsorship on both the front and back.

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (10)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The sponsor on jackets worn by the players is that of the company Marathon Bet; the betting business have sponsored the club since 2018. However in December, the company announced an addition to this partnership by becoming City’s first ever official training kit partner. The clubs COO Omar Berrada described the deal as a “significant moment” and according to the Daily Mail the deal is worth an eight figure sum despite the branding leaving City in hot water with UEFA.

The breach of equipment regulation 29.02 is the second time City have been charged by UEFA in the month of February after being fined £25 million and being given a 2 year ban from UEFA competitions for a breach of Financial Fair Play a week before the clash against Real Madrid. 

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (11)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

-----

