Man City first-team set for surprise game BEFORE Champions League second-leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's preparations ahead of Manchester City's second-leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League on 7 August include a plan for a friendly match, reports Telegraph journalist James Ducker.

City finished the domestic season on Sunday with an emphatic 5-0 defeat of Norwich City, and focus is now solely on the UEFA Champions League.

The club hold a 2-1 lead going into the second-leg of the round-of-sixteen against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola is clearly in no mood for complacency, Ducker reveals.

The squad is to be given Tuesday off but will return tomorrow to begin intensive training preparations in order to ensure City will be at their best.

There is also an interesting plan to play a friendly either at the CFA or the Etihad Stadium, in order to maintain momentum and build fitness levels.

The opposition is unknown as of yet but would certainly not be a foreign team, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It would be scheduled for the weekend, which would give the side 5/6 days of training and rest afterwards to further prepare for the visit of Zinedine Zidane's La Liga winners.

