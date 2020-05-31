City Xtra
Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Harry Winters

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium according to reports from the Mirror.

With the Premier League racing towards it’s restart on the 17th June, before a first full game week commencing on weekend of the 19th, two of City’s remaining home games have been provisionally scheduled as “high risk” by the Greater Manchester Police. Clashes against both Liverpool and Newcastle look likely to be moved elsewhere.

In what would be City’s 19th appearance at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007, as opposed to just Liverpool’s 7th, the Mirror are reporting the match between the two North-West sides could be moved to the South, with Wembley emerging as the most probable place to host the fixture.

Image placeholder title
(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

City and Liverpool have already met at Wembley this season, back in August for the Community Shield, where Gabriel Jesus scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out after it finished 1-1. The only other time the two sides have met in the capital recently was back in the 2016 League Cup final.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last nine matches at Wembley; the most recent a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa back in March to secure a third successive League Cup.

In a statement from the GMP, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, they said: “We identified three games in our area that present factors which need consideration. GMP is working with both clubs and the relevant Safety Advisory Groups to assess if we can safely facilitate the playing of these matches at their intended locations.”

-----

