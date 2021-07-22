Man City 'Forcefully Reiterate' Stance on Nuno Mendes To British Press Amid Reports of Bids

Manchester City have briefed the immediate press pack of their stance on Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes, amid growing reports in Portugal of a rejected bid for the player.

Over the past few days, there have been an increasing number of reports escalating from Portuguese media that Etihad officials had seen an initial bid of €25 million plus a player rejected for the teenage defender.

Nuno Mendes has reportedly, according to the claims from Portugal, been a target for the reigning Premier League champions for several months now, with the club viewing him as a potential solution to issues in the position.

However, Manchester City have briefed the media once again on Thursday afternoon with their stance on the Sporting prospect, which ultimately should bring an end to any suggestions of the club signing the player this summer.

As per the information of Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Martin Blackburn of the Sun, and Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Manchester City have once again stated that they have no intention of signing Nuno Mendes this summer, and never have held an interest.

In fact, such is the strength of the briefing from the Etihad Stadium, that Jack Gaughan has stated that Manchester City have 'forcefully reiterated' this stance.

It comes less than 48 hours after reports from Record in Portugal claimed that Manchester City had seen a €25 million bid rejected, and had some level of intention of submitting a fresh offer between €30 million and €35 million.

It is the second time that Manchester City have been forced into briefing their stance on the player to the media, after informing various journalists in the middle of May that they held no interest in Sporting's breakthrough talent.

With that being said however, there remains an expectation that Manchester City will be intensifying their pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane over the course of the coming weeks - with significant updates expected as both players begin to refocus on their immediate futures after their respective holidays.

