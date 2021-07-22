Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City 'Forcefully Reiterate' Stance on Nuno Mendes To British Press Amid Reports of Bids

Manchester City have briefed the immediate press pack of their stance on Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes, amid growing reports in Portugal of a rejected bid for the player.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Over the past few days, there have been an increasing number of reports escalating from Portuguese media that Etihad officials had seen an initial bid of €25 million plus a player rejected for the teenage defender.

Nuno Mendes has reportedly, according to the claims from Portugal, been a target for the reigning Premier League champions for several months now, with the club viewing him as a potential solution to issues in the position.

However, Manchester City have briefed the media once again on Thursday afternoon with their stance on the Sporting prospect, which ultimately should bring an end to any suggestions of the club signing the player this summer.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

As per the information of Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Martin Blackburn of the Sun, and Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Manchester City have once again stated that they have no intention of signing Nuno Mendes this summer, and never have held an interest.

In fact, such is the strength of the briefing from the Etihad Stadium, that Jack Gaughan has stated that Manchester City have 'forcefully reiterated' this stance.

It comes less than 48 hours after reports from Record in Portugal claimed that Manchester City had seen a €25 million bid rejected, and had some level of intention of submitting a fresh offer between €30 million and €35 million.

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

It is the second time that Manchester City have been forced into briefing their stance on the player to the media, after informing various journalists in the middle of May that they held no interest in Sporting's breakthrough talent.

With that being said however, there remains an expectation that Manchester City will be intensifying their pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane over the course of the coming weeks - with significant updates expected as both players begin to refocus on their immediate futures after their respective holidays. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33546207
News

Man City 'Forcefully Reiterate' Stance on Nuno Mendes To British Press Amid Reports of Bids

1002452018
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Agree Terms' For Leeds United Winger

sipa_34093834
Transfer Rumours

Departing Player Confirms A 'Top Level Striker' Incoming, Updates On Premier League Midfielder 'In The Next Days' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #35

sipa_33546207
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Like' €60M Defender - Director of Football Believes He Is The 'Best Player In His Squad'

1002882304
News

Man City Receive Major Pre-Season Boost Amid Fixture Cancellations and Covid-19 Cases at Training Base

PA-43103957-e1599136640838
News

Man City Cancel Pre-Season Friendly Due To Covid Quarantine Restrictions

sipa_34091922
Transfer Rumours

Man City Enter Race for Juventus Star - Bayern Munich And Chelsea Also Interested in Forward

1003010702
Transfer Rumours

Man City Handed Blow in Pursuit of Defender With Initial Player Plus Cash Bid Rejected - Club Firm on €50M Stance