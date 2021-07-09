Man City Forward Agrees Two-Season Loan Move Amid Interest From Italy

Manchester City's rising young forward talent Filip Stevanovic has agreed to a two-season loan move to the Netherlands this week, following interest from Italy.

The 18 year-old Serbian winger agreed to a switch to Manchester City late on in the summer transfer window of last year, following a long-lasting saga with city rivals Manchester United.

Stevanovic was subsequently sent immediately back on loan to his then current club of Partizan Belgrade for six months until the end of the season, before Manchester City and the City Football Group reviewed his future this summer.

As per an official club statement, Filip Stevanovic will be spending the next two seasons on-loan at sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie of the Netherlands.

Speaking on the signing of the teenager, Heerenveen's technical manager, Ferry de Haan explained, "Filip is known as one of the greatest talents in Serbia."

"Both he and City have a good feeling about a loan of two seasons to our club. Filip is a goal-oriented attacker with overview and good individual action. His arrival provides more opportunities offensively and healthy competition with the other wingers in our selection."

On the technicalities and formalities of the deal, the statement explained that Stevanovic has already been to Heerenveen for a medical examination, and is now waiting in Belgrade for a work permit.

Upon the issuing of his permit, it is stated that Filip Stevanovic will then travel back to the Netherlands and will be presented to the press.

While the deal is now confirmed, Stevanovic had also been attracting interest from Serie A, with Genoa reportedly interested in signing the player on a similar loan deal but ultimately falling at the final hurdle.

Stevanovic is the latest of several Manchester City youngsters to complete temporary moves away from the City Football Academy this summer, following in the footsteps of the likes of Alexander Robertson and Kluiverth Aguilar.

Several more loan deals are expected to be completed before the end of the ongoing transfer window, with the future of Yan Couto still to be resolved and Tommy Doyle interesting several English clubs.

