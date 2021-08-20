Man City Forward 'Back in Training' Following Injury Lay-Off - Transfer Uncertainty Remains

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has returned to training, following a recent foot injury. However, it is currently unknown where his future lies beyond the ongoing summer transfer window.

Delap is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Manchester City, owing to his clinical finishing and physicality, and as the former Derby County academy prospect recorded a total of 24 goals in just 20 appearances for the U23 side last season, the excitement surrounding the forward’s potential has been widespread.

Many Manchester City fans were eagerly anticipating watching Liam Delap during the club’s pre-season preparations, however, the forward disappointingly sat out of the pre-season period courtesy of a problem with his right foot.

Due to the injury, the young striker was spotted wearing a protective boot whilst out of action, however fresh reports indicate that Liam Delap has now overcome his fitness problems.

As per a reputable for youth academy news, The Secret Scout, Delap is “fully fit and back in training” ahead of Saturday’s fixture with Norwich City, although it appears unlikely that the striker will feature in the match.

The teenage forward made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth last term, and Delap notably opened the scoring with a thunderous left-footed strike.

Several days later, the then 17-year-old made his Premier League debut for the club and came close to scoring after replacing Fernandinho early in the second half of a crushing defeat to Leicester City.

However, Delap has made just one further appearance for the senior side since, and it is uncertain where the youngster will be plying his trade next season.

Liam Delap has been heavily rumoured to be leaving Manchester City on a season-long loan during the ongoing transfer window.

However, as relayed by 90 Min, Pep Guardiola has previously stated that the striker will “be with us next season, training every day” - indicating that the Catalan rates the player highly and wants Delap to develop, akin to the rise of Phil Foden.

Conversely, however, Liam Delap has been linked with loan moves to several Championship teams such as Stoke City and Millwall, and it remains to be seen whether the highly-rated youngster will remain at the Etihad Stadium or will embark on a loan in search of regular first-team football.

