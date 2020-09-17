Man City forward has 'great chance' of making opening Premier League game - 90 days out through injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a 'great chance' of making his side's opening Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign, according to the latest reports on Monday afternoon.

The Argentine forward has been ruled out through a knee injury since the early stages of the post-lockdown 2019/20 season, and was subject to surgery from the club's chosen surgeon in Barcelona - Dr. Ramon Cugat. There had been an initial hope that the striker would make the latter stages of the Manchester City's Champions League campaign, however that had been ruled out by manager Pep Guardiola prior to the squad flying out to Lisbon.

However, it does appear as though the striker is nearing the end of his rehabilitation period, and could make his return from injury against Wolves on the opening game of his club's campaign on Monday 21st against Wolves. According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, the 32-year-old has a 'great chance' of having some involvement in the game next week. It is however unlikely that we will see the Argentine play the full 90 minutes in the game considering the length of time he has been ruled out for.

There have been minor concerns amongst some corners of the City fanbase about the reliability of Gabriel Jesus, however the Brazilian striker underwent one of his more successful campaigns in a sky blue shirt last season. That being said, there is still an expectancy that City will be in the market for a new striker next summer, although should Aguero prove his form is without decline despite age, City may look to extend his contract for a year.

