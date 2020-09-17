SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City forward has 'great chance' of making opening Premier League game - 90 days out through injury

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a 'great chance' of making his side's opening Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign, according to the latest reports on Monday afternoon.

The Argentine forward has been ruled out through a knee injury since the early stages of the post-lockdown 2019/20 season, and was subject to surgery from the club's chosen surgeon in Barcelona - Dr. Ramon Cugat. There had been an initial hope that the striker would make the latter stages of the Manchester City's Champions League campaign, however that had been ruled out by manager Pep Guardiola prior to the squad flying out to Lisbon.

However, it does appear as though the striker is nearing the end of his rehabilitation period, and could make his return from injury against Wolves on the opening game of his club's campaign on Monday 21st against Wolves. According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, the 32-year-old has a 'great chance' of having some involvement in the game next week. It is however unlikely that we will see the Argentine play the full 90 minutes in the game considering the length of time he has been ruled out for. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There have been minor concerns amongst some corners of the City fanbase about the reliability of Gabriel Jesus, however the Brazilian striker underwent one of his more successful campaigns in a sky blue shirt last season. That being said, there is still an expectancy that City will be in the market for a new striker next summer, although should Aguero prove his form is without decline despite age, City may look to extend his contract for a year.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City" - New signing opens up on the reasons behind his move

As the domestic season countdown hits less than a week away for Manchester City, new signing Ferran Torres spoke about his personal ambitions, as well as the clubs.

Adam Booker

Barcelona strikers representatives offered his services to Man City at the start of the summer

Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero reports that Antoine Griezmann's representatives offered the forward to Manchester City at the start of the summer.

Adam Booker

Man City defender expected to leave the club this summer - Portuguese side a 'priority'

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is expected to leave the club this summer, with his former side Porto seen as a 'priority'.

harryasiddall

Man City set new deadline date for Kalidou Koulibaly deal

Manchester City have set a new deadline date for the completion of a deal for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player's agent expected in Italy next week to meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City trio set to leave on loan after key player looks set to stay

Should Eric Garcia remain at Manchester City for the 2020/21 season, the club are likely to suggest Taylor Harwood-Bellis leaves on loan to gain experience.

Adam Booker

“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...” - Napoli star speaks out on Man City transfer saga

Manchester City are 'getting closer' to an agreement with Napoli regarding centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. It's widely expected that the two sides will conclude a transfer.

harryasiddall

Man City are happy to wait and see whether Italian giants lower price for star defender

Manchester City are happy to wait to see if Napoli lower their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Serie A club expect movement from Manchester before the start of their Premier League season, which is less than a week away.

Adam Booker

Barcelona set to present their second offer to Man City for young centre-back

Barcelona are set to present their second offer to Manchester City for Eric García, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Adam Booker

Man City right-back set to join Spanish side

Young Brazilian right-back Yan Couto is set to join Girona on loan for the 2020/21 season, reports Catalonian newspaper L’Esportiu.

Adam Booker

Italian giants 'evaluating' Man City defender - player 'gives his approval'

The Manchester City defender looks to be on his way out this summer- and now two Italian clubs are rumoured to have joined the race for his signature.

Nathan Allen