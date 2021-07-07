Man City Forward Hints at New Role Under Pep Guardiola Next Season

In a recent interview, Ferran Torres has hinted at a new role at striker for Manchester City next season.

Making the move to Manchester in the summer of 2020, Ferran Torres has enjoyed a very fruitful first season in blue. Across 36 appearances, the Spaniard has contributed with 13 goals and three assists.

Despite such a mixed involvement, due mainly to the winger contracting COVID-19 in January, Torres has certainly made a strong impact at just 21 years of age.

As per Pol Ballús of the Times, Ferran Torres has discussed his first season in the Premier League and hinted at a possible role change in the upcoming season.

"When I landed in Manchester I would've said my position was [on] the wing," the winger began.

"Now I have to say I feel very comfortable playing as a No 9 too. I've learnt a lot of movements as a striker. How to make runs in behind the defence, which is key to give options..."

The winger also gave credit the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Agüero who Torres admits has helped out his game in the final third immensely.

“Kun [Sergio Agüero] has also helped me a lot. He gave me a lot of advice about how to play in this position and how to use my qualities," Torres concluded.

The 21-year-old has played a major role in the Spanish national team's Euro 2020 journey so far the summer, scoring two goals and helping his side reach a semi-final against Roberto Mancini's Italy tonight.

