Man City forward ruled out of Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund through injury

Pep Guardiola has revealed a major fitness update for the previously ailing Aymeric Laporte as well as Sergio Aguero ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The pair were deemed unfit for Saturday’s 1-2 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League, and neither made the match-day squad.

As both players are key figures in the Manchester City squad, especially for the purposes of squad rotation and depth, anticipation for their fitness levels heading into the decisive second leg at Borussia Dortmund has been high.

According to the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski, Pep Guardiola confirmed during a portion of his press conference that was missed due to technical issues that Sergio Aguero is not yet fit - hence why he has not been included among the travelling party.

However, Aymeric Laporte will be fit. The Frenchman's return will be a big boost to the squad as left-footed central defenders are crucial in Pep Guardiola’s system, especially when playing a team that soaks up pressure in their defensive box.

No news has been shared yet on whether or not Aymeric Laporte will make the starting eleven, and as of late, John Stones and Ruben Dias have been the number one defensive pairing for Pep Guardiola.

Despite that, the return of one of Manchester City’s big three centre-backs will be a massive boost to the Catalan boss, and the rest of the squad, as they look to reach the semi-final stage of the competition for the first time since 2016.

