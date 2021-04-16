Man City forward ruled out of Chelsea FA Cup semi-final clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, that Sergio Aguero will not be fit to face Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley this weekend.

The Argentine has been struggling with what has been previously described by the Manchester City boss as a 'muscular problem', and failed to make the travelling squad that defeated Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in Germany.

The latest problem is part of an ever-growing list of issues looming over the Argentine, as his time at the Etihad Stadium edges towards a disappointing end - with the club recently announcing that they would not be renewing his contract beyond the end of the current season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium this weekend, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the 32 year-old forward would not be fit to play any part in the game.

Guardiola continued, "[Everyone else] is ok. Tired but in a good mood."

Manchester City will be looking to continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple when they take on Thomas Tuchel's side in the capital, with the squad taking on challenges in four different competitions within the space of just 18 days.

After the Chelsea game, Manchester City are scheduled to take on the likes of Aston Villa in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final, and Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final - all before the turn of the month.

