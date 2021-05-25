Man City Forward to Complete Transfer to Premier League Club on July 1st - Fee Revealed

After three consecutive seasons at Leeds United as part of a loan agreement, Jack Harrison is set to finally leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The Englishman has been a major hit in every season he has spend on-loan at Elland Road from the Etihad Stadium, playing an integral role in their promotion to the Premier League last season, and now their hugely impressive debut campaign in the top-flight.

But after three seasons on a temporary deal at the Yorkshire club, a date has finally been set for when Jack Harrison will officially join Marcelo Bielsa's side on a permanent deal, according to the latest reports.

As per the latest information of David Anderson from the Mirror, Jack Harrison will sign permanently for Leeds United from Manchester City on July 1st.

As for the transfer fee that is set to be involved in the deal, the Mirror report that this will be undisclosed, but it is believed to be between £10 million and £15 million - a sum that a few Manchester City fans believe represents a very good investment on the part of Leeds.

The Mirror also highlight that Leeds United had included an option to buy Harrison when they took him on loan last summer, while it has always been their long-term plan to sign him on a permanent deal.

In fact, it is claimed that Leeds had originally hoped to buy him last summer, but agreed with Manchester City to postpone the deal for a further 12 months, to allow the club to spend on other transfer targets.

Jack Harrison was signed by Manchester City during the January transfer window of 2018, in a deal with partner club New York City, signing a contract running until the conclusion of the current season.

Upon signing for Pep Guardiola's side, Harrison was immediately sent on loan to Middlesborough, where he failed to front a challenge to displace the likes of Adama Traore and Stewart Downing at the Riverside.

However, the 24 year-old has been a major hit at Leeds United, making 128 appearances for the club across his loan spells, scoring 18 goals and providing a further 20 assists in the process.

