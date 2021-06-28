Man City Full-Back Completes Summer Transfer - Begins Training This Week

The right-back joined Manchester City from Belgian outfit, Mechelen last July, but stayed at the club on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

After playing five games in the Belgian top flight the season before, the 20 year-old played an impressive 23 times last campaign, providing three assists in the process.

His impressive form has earned a move to ES Troyes AC, owned by the City Football Group. The French outfit became the CFG'S tenth asquission last September and their fourth in Europe.

Speaking last summer, chief executive of the CFG, Ferran Soriano had this to say:

"We have had an interest in French football for some time and have long admired ESTAC (Troyes), so we are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and have a permanent presence in France,"

This has proved an outstanding success, with the club promoted back to Ligue 1 after CFG's first season in charge - with the side finishing top of Ligue 2 on 77 points, five clear of the chasing pack.

This provides Kabore with a significant step up and gives him the chance to test abilities against teams such as Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon. The player has already began training with his new club on Monday.

No doubt, as a right-back, he'll have to deal with the trickery of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at some stage too.

