Man City Full-Back Makes Wholesome Gesture By Paying For Children's Surgery in Home Nation

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has this week made an incredible gesture for children in his home country of Ukraine, by paying for the services of a German plastic surgeon, according to reports.
Pep Guardiola's converted left-back has only recently exited the ongoing European Championships, following a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Gareth Southgate's England side at the quarter-final stage of the competition.

But service for his country hasn't stopped after exiting Europe's major tournament, as a report on social media has highlighted the kind-hearted nature of the former FC Ufa youngster.

According to the information of Zorya Londonsk, Oleksandr Zinchenko has paid for a German plastic surgeon to spend a week in Ukraine's western city of Lviv.

The specialist will reportedly visit children who require treatment during that period, with the move entirely financed by the Ukraine captain and Manchester City star.

The generous move comes after Oleksandr Zinchenko's starring role in Ukraine's European Championship pursuit, with a goal contribution tallying at one goal and one assist.

The focus now for Zinchenko will be firmly on recovering ahead of the 2021/2022 season, with the feeling in some quarters being that the player will become the number one choice left-back for Pep Guardiola next season.

There had been a feeling that Manchester City could enter the transfer market to seek a new first-choice left-back this summer, however finances and the focus being elsewhere appears to have shifted club officials' attention.

