Man City full-back set for England recall after 12 months away

Kyle Walker is being considered for a recall to the England squad, by Gareth Southgate, ahead of next months Nations League double header, according to The Sun.

Walker's stellar performances since the restart have potentially earned him a recall to the England squad as manager - Gareth Southgate - looks to pick the best set of players ahead of the Nations League double header against Iceland and Denmark.

The Manchester City full-back was set to be exiled from the England squad after breaking lockdown rules on two occasions and leaving Southgate 'seething', but his resurgence in form has caught the eye of the England boss.

Walker has featured 48 times for England and played in five out of six games during Englands run to the Semi-Finals at the 2018 World Cup. The full-back, turned makeshift centre back, was an integral part of the England defence, that lost out 2-1 to Croatia in the semi finals.

