Man City defender's England career 'dead in the water' after breaking quarantine rules

It is believed that Kyle Walker will never feature in an England squad again so long as Gareth Southgate is the head coach, as Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star Sport is reporting that the England boss was left seething after Walker’s activities last week.

As has been widely reported, Walker broke government quarantine rules to host a ‘sex party’ with two call girls and now faces a massive £250,000 fine issued from Manchester City.

Walker has since issued an apology stating his regret whilst club officials have opened up an internal investigation. This incident however will firmly close the door on Walker’s international career with Southgate having no intentions of offering a recall.

It could be argued that the full-back was already on the way out of England’s plans, with his last international appearance coming in June. It seems now, however, there is no way back for him at all.

