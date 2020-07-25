Man City given huge injury boost ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City’s chances of winning the Champions League next month could receive a massive boost in the form of Sergio Agüero, who is now in the gym three times a day, as he races to return to fitness from a meniscus injury.

The striker suffered a knock to his knee in last month’s 5-0 win over Burnley, which saw him fly out to Barcelona for surgery from Dr Ramon Cugat. Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail reports that the Argentine’s recovery is ahead of schedule, and that he's been working overtime in order to be fit for the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It is not believed that Agüero will be ready to play in City’s last 16 second-leg against Real Madrid, but should the Blues progress against the newly crowned La Liga champions, they could have Agüero to call upon for a quarter final tie against either Lyon or Juventus. However, Lucas Scagliola understands that the 32-year-old is desperate to be fit for the Madrid tie, and has targeted his recovery around being ready to play a part in that.

Agüero is currently building up strength in his knee using exercise bikes, and plans to begin running in the coming days. He will return to Manchester in just over a week’s time to step up his comeback.

-----

