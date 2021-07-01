Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Goalkeeper Completes Loan Move To Accrington Stanley

Manchester City's rising young goalkeeper James Trafford has completed a loan move to Accrington Stanley, as per official confirmation from the club.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 18 year-old stopper signed for Manchester City's youth academy from Carlisle United as an Under-12, and has since progressed through to the Elite Development Squad throughout the 2020/2021 campaign.

After signing his first professional contract in July 2020, Trafford made several appearances for Manchester City's senior team albeit as a named substitute at various levels of competition for Pep Guardiola's side.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

As part of the next step in his development as a goalkeeper at both club and international level, James Trafford will spend the 2021/2022 season on-loan at League One outfit Accrington Stanley.

Upon signing for Accrington, James Trafford told their official club website:

Me and the goalkeeping staff at City have always felt this was the right time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar so I am really excited."

"I used to play against Accrington at Carlisle and so I have always looked out for them in the league."

I have trained with Toby and Liam (Isherwood) and it's a group that has lots of energy, they are two really good lads and it’s competitive in training."

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

Gavin Bazunu is expected to join James Trafford in leaving the goalkeeping ranks at Manchester City this summer on a temporary move to the Football League, as both men seek extra game time this season.

Bazunu is set to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan, according to various reports.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33427739
Transfer Rumours

Man City's Plan of Attack For Aston Villa's Jack Grealish Revealed In New Report

1002882304
News

Man City Goalkeeper Completes Loan Move To Accrington Stanley

sipa_33493067 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City Line-Up List Of Possible Replacements For Aymeric Laporte - Arsenal Target Identified

sipa_33937728
Transfer Rumours

“I Think Man City Will Do Something Big” - Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Updates on Harry Kane Saga

sipa_33936102
Transfer Rumours

Striker 'Very Much Pushing' For Transfer, City Join Race For €60M Leicester Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #20

1002918770 (1)
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Strongest Opponent He Has Faced and Labels Man City Star As 'One of the Best'

sipa_33849440 (1)
News

Man City 'Ready' To Open Contract Talks With First-Team Star - Negotiations Set For Coming Weeks

sipa_33936102
News

"Can We Put More Respect On His Name?" - England Players, Manager, and Former Stars Open Up On Raheem Sterling