Man City Goalkeeper Completes Loan Move To Accrington Stanley

Manchester City's rising young goalkeeper James Trafford has completed a loan move to Accrington Stanley, as per official confirmation from the club.

The 18 year-old stopper signed for Manchester City's youth academy from Carlisle United as an Under-12, and has since progressed through to the Elite Development Squad throughout the 2020/2021 campaign.

After signing his first professional contract in July 2020, Trafford made several appearances for Manchester City's senior team albeit as a named substitute at various levels of competition for Pep Guardiola's side.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

As part of the next step in his development as a goalkeeper at both club and international level, James Trafford will spend the 2021/2022 season on-loan at League One outfit Accrington Stanley.

Upon signing for Accrington, James Trafford told their official club website:

“Me and the goalkeeping staff at City have always felt this was the right time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar so I am really excited."

"I used to play against Accrington at Carlisle and so I have always looked out for them in the league."

“I have trained with Toby and Liam (Isherwood) and it's a group that has lots of energy, they are two really good lads and it’s competitive in training."

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

Gavin Bazunu is expected to join James Trafford in leaving the goalkeeping ranks at Manchester City this summer on a temporary move to the Football League, as both men seek extra game time this season.

Bazunu is set to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan, according to various reports.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra