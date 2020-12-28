Man City goalkeeper Ederson tests positive for COVID-19

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is one of three players to test positive for COVID-19 in the recent round of testing this evening.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is one of three players to test positive for COVID-19 in the recent round of testing this evening.

According to Edgar_MCFC on Twitter - a Brazilian City supporter - the keeper is amongst the five players in the squad currently struggling with the disease. That means Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and two other unknown City players have now tested positive.

Tonight's game with Everton was postponed due to the outbreak in the squad. As reported earlier, Paul Hirst has said City are worried they have been hit by the new highly-infectious COVID strain, which was contracted when they travelled to London to face Arsenal last week.

Sunday's game with Chelsea in the Premier League is now in serious doubt - although it's not officially confirmed it's off. It's still unknown who the other two players are, but the fact five first-team players have already contracted the disease could mean others test positive in the coming days.

