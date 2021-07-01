Man City Goalkeeper Set to Join English Club - Terms Agreed For Move

Manchester City prospect Gavin Bazunu is on the doorsteps of soon joining an English side on loan for the upcoming new season.

According to a report from Hampshire Live this week, Gavin Bazunu is set for a move to League One side Portsmouth for a one-season loan deal.

Portsmouth have had competition for the signing of Gavin Bazunu over the course of the past month, but the Hampshire-based side are well expected to win the race for his signature.

Both clubs have reportedly already agreed to the terms of the loan deal and an official announcement could come as soon as Thursday. It is not yet known whether Portsmouth will have a chance to sign the Irish international away from Manchester City next year via a buy option.

Nonetheless, the two sides are expected to soon finalise an agreement, which will provide the goalkeeper with a crucial opportunity to take part in Portsmouth's early pre-season schedule.

The 19-year-old is just coming off of a one-season loan spell with League One side Rochdale. The Manchester City prospect appeared in 32 fixtures in all competitions over the campaign, which included four clean sheets recorded in League One play.

Now, Gavin Bazunu is on the verge of taking part in his second consecutive loan stint, which may be a vital one at this stage in his early career.

The Irish talent will certainly be aiming to feature in key fixtures over Portsmouth's upcoming league campaign, as this could go a long way in catching the attention of Manchester City officials.

Gavin Bazunu has set his sights on one day becoming Manchester City's starting goalkeeper, and such aspirations could take a key step in the right direction with a promising run at the League One side.

