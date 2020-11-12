SI.com
Man City handed boost as TWO key first-team players set to return following injuries

markgough96

Manchester City have received a much welcome boost during the international break, as club stalwarts Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero are both nearing a return to first-team action.

Club captain Fernandinho has been sidelined since an injury he suffered against FC Porto in the Champions League on 21 October. 

The Brazilian has, however, been pictured in training on the club's official social media channels. Additionally, the veteran midfielder can be seen training with a ball and sprinting, which suggests he could be ready to feature after the international break.

Meanwhile, the Mail has reported that Aguero is ready to step up his return from a hamstring injury next week. He has been training alone recently and is optimistic that he will be able to participate in full first-team training sessions soon. 

Like Fernandino, that means the Argentine should be back in action relatively soon, which is great news for Manchester City. 

The club's next game is on 21 November, against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. The North London side sit second in the table, and three points for City could help kickstart a climb up the league. 

