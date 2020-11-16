Man City handed huge boost for Tottenham match as THREE stars set to be available after injuries

Manchester City could be set for a major boost when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with three key players all in with a chance of returning from injury in time to play.

That is the latest report provided by Jonathan Smith at Goal, who says Sergio Aguero is set to join first-team training this week, while Fernandinho is also close to a return.

Additionally, Sterling's injury which meant he missed England's fixtures during the international break is not thought to be serious.

This follows a report in the Mail that claimed Sterling was "hopeful" of being fit to face Spurs after suffering only a "minor leg injury".

Pep Guardiola will be relieved to have all three players available for the important game in London this weekend, as three points against the team currently second in the league would signal the side's readiness to mount a serious title challenge.

Fernandinho has been absent since the Champions League match against FC Porto last month, while Aguero has also struggled with injuries this season, making only three first-team appearances so far.

Sterling, meanwhile, has been luckier, but the demanding fixture list combined with the absence of a meaningful Summer break has made minor injuries all but unavoidable at stages throughout the season.

