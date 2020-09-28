Man City handed huge injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Leeds United

Bernardo Silva is back in training, as tweeted from Manchester City on Monday. The Portuguese star suffered an injury blow whilst on international duty against Sweden earlier in the month, and has since faced small muscle injuries during the first few weeks of the new Premier League season.

Silva (26) has recently described working with coach Pep Guardiola, speaking to TVi24pt, Bernardo said: "I had the experience of playing against him and beating him for Monaco, and then to be able to learn from him as a coach is an incredible experience".

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Seeing the Portuguese winger back in training is a blissful sight for all City supporters, especially following the heavy 5-2 defeat against Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Bernardo is one of seven City players currently out of action due to injury. Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, Zinchenko and South American strike duo Agüero and Jesus are all currently at different stages of recovery.

Guardiola and his squad make two shorter trips over the next week; a midweek clash against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, followed by a venture to newly promoted Leeds United at the weekend. Can we expect to see Bernardo in either of the squads?

