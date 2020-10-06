SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City handed major injury boost ahead of hectic October schedule

Jack Walker

Manchester City have been handed a huge injury boost heading into the international break, with striker Sergio Agüero returning to training.

The Argentine has been sidelined since June after suffering a meniscus injury, which required a visit to Dr. Cugat in Barcelona, where the club's all-time top goalscorer was operated on.

Ejkh2vNXkAoWVa0
Photo via @ManCity

Manchester City have struggled without a striker in recent weeks after Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury against Wolves, but City will now be hoping that they can have both their star strikers fit and ready for action after the international break is over.

Pep Guardiola's side will see a whole host of difficult clashes in the month of October, while the Champions League campaign also gets underway for the Blues as they start Group C where FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille await the Premier League side.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Barcelona and Man City 'end' negotiations for defender

Barcelona and Manchester City have ended negotiations for young defender Eric Garcia, with the Catalan side not willing to meet City's valuation.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Man City defender undergoes medical at Premier League club ahead of permanent transfer

Tosin Adarabioyo is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a permanent transfer from Manchester City in the closing hours of the summer transfer window, as per the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City medical team to 'assess' forward following hamstring injury

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England's three upcoming fixtures due to a 'minor hamstring issue'.

Jack Walker

Man City defender opts to remain at the club - willing to 'fight' for his place

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opted to remain at the club amid recent reported questions over his future at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Tottenham enquired about taking Man City defender on loan for the season - option to buy discussed

Manchester City and Tottenham have had conversations regarding the idea of taking centre-back John Stones on loan for the season, with an option to buy included.

harryasiddall

Man City 'on the verge' of signing Argentine striker - plan to loan him out immeadiately

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing Atletico Talleres striker Nahuel Bustos, with the plan to send him directly on loan to Girona for the season.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on left-back recruits revealed as transfer deadline edges closer

Manchester City's stance on potential left-back recruits in the final hours of the summer transfer window has emerged, just days after links to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, as per the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Premier League club show interest in signing Man City centre-back before deadline

Fulham have shown an interest in signing Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City believe defender's departure is 'almost certain' - agreement with club is 'close'

Manchester City believe the departure of Eric Garcia before Monday's transfer deadline is 'almost certain', and that an agreement with Barcelona is 'close', according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Journalist reveals Man City set to receive huge boost after the international break

Argentine journalist Lucas Scagliola has suggested that Manchester City could be set to receive a welcome and timely boost after the international break - with key player Sergio Aguero set to return to first-team training.

markgough96