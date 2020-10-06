Man City handed major injury boost ahead of hectic October schedule

Manchester City have been handed a huge injury boost heading into the international break, with striker Sergio Agüero returning to training.

The Argentine has been sidelined since June after suffering a meniscus injury, which required a visit to Dr. Cugat in Barcelona, where the club's all-time top goalscorer was operated on.

Manchester City have struggled without a striker in recent weeks after Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury against Wolves, but City will now be hoping that they can have both their star strikers fit and ready for action after the international break is over.

Pep Guardiola's side will see a whole host of difficult clashes in the month of October, while the Champions League campaign also gets underway for the Blues as they start Group C where FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille await the Premier League side.

