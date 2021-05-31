Man City Handed Major Harry Kane Boost as Tottenham Managerial Pursuit and Possible Effect on Striker Revealed

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their planned pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, as new information reveals the Englishman's stance should one particular managerial candidate come to fruition.

The London club are continuing their search of a new head coach, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho left Tottenham with Ryan Mason overseeing the final few games of the season - including a showpiece Carabao Cup final in which they lost to Manchester City.

However, in recent days, there has been growing reports of a possible interest in bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to the club - after his dismissal not too many months ago.

As a result of the interest in the Argentine coach, many supporters have been left curious as to whether any appointment of Pochettino could sway star striker Harry Kane and keep him at the club for at least an additional season.

According to the latest information from the Times on Monday afternoon, Tottenham's star forward Harry Kane would 'not be convinced' to remain at the club this summer, even if attempts to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino are successful.

While it is explained that the England captain 'admires' Pochettino as a manager and wanted to win trophies at his boyhood club, the Times reveals that Harry Kane believes Tottenham would still require significant investment to compete for the big trophies, through the addition of players they are unable to afford.

Understandably, Manchester City are heavily credited with an interest in the 27 year-old forward, who came away from the 2020/2021 Premier League season with both the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, and the lack of a serious goal threat in the lone striker position, Manchester City are claimed by the Times and various other sources to have 'turned their attention' towards a possible deal.

The forthcoming summer transfer window is expected to be one of significant activity from the viewpoint of Etihad officials - who are understood to already be putting plans together for their recruitment and sale plans over the course of the coming few months.

While striker is the obvious priority going into the summer transfer window, there is an understanding in various quarters that the club will also look to identify a new central midfielder as a possible long-term replacement for Fernandinho, as well as a new left-back.

As reported by other sources, activity other than a central striker will be somewhat dependant on the club's ability to offload stars and generate transfer revenue via this particular method, such are the detrimental impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on the football market.

