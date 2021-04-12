Man City handed major injury boost ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Manchester City receive major injury boost ahead of their Champions League Quarter Final clash against Borussia Dortmund, as Aymeric Laporte returns to training.

The Frenchman was missing from Saturday’s matchday squad, as Manchester City dropped three points against Leeds United. Prior to the game, Pep Guardiola confirmed the absence of Laporte was down to a hip problem the player encountered in training.

The manager soon informed that the 26-year-old would be assessed in the coming days and he would know more on Monday regarding Aymeric Laporte’s availability for the second leg of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter final.

Today, Manchester City have released pictures from training, and Laporte can be seen participating with the rest of the squad as normal, confirming he has overcome the hip problem which kept him out of Saturday’s game.

Pep Guardiola will comment on the Frenchman’s availability in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Germany.

Aymeric Laporte’s injury boost means Pep Guardiola will have all of Manchester City’s centre backs at his disposal when they face Borussia Dortmund for the crucial return leg of the Champions League Quarter final in Germany.

