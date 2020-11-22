Man City have ambitious plans to "design another project" with Pep Guardiola's new contract

Spanish media publication Sport claims that Pep Guardiola's new contract represents part of Txiki Begiristain's plan to "design another project", as reported by Sport Witness.

The big news this week was Guardiola's surprise decision to commit his future at Manchester City for another two years, taking his tenure in England to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Sport also stated that European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus had approached Guardiola with offers, which were rebuffed, as the Catalan remained convinced that City were the "best option" for him.

Additionally, the report says that the City hierarchy are acutely aware that several key players, such as Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero (following David Silva last summer), could be approaching the end of their time in England.

Therefore, they have resolved to oversee a "change of cycle" at City, and wanted Pep to be at the helm to lead that.

Txiki Begiristain, the club’s sporting director, is set to begin work to ‘design another project’ to oversee the club's preparation for a new era, and Guardiola’s contract extension will be important as a "guarantee in any negotiation".

