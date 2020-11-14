SI.com
Man City have 'ideal' date in mind for Pep Guardiola contract decision - previous invitations to extend rejected

City Xtra

With every passing week, there appears to be more and more talk and speculation over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - whether that is news directly concerning the Catalan himself, or in the form of candidates that could replace him at the Etihad.

This week is no different, with reports claiming that a specific month has been drawn up as the ideal scenario for Manchester City officials and players when it comes to concluding the ongoing uncertainty. However, there is still the possibility that Guardiola himself would want longer to make this decision, in order to realise how well his group of players are coping with his new methods and whether they still retain the motivation they had in his first three seasons at the club.

What has been reported previously, and what comes as no surprise to anyone, is that Manchester City want him to stay at the club. However, despite club officials remaining hopeful of an extension, there is obviously some element of doubt and dread.

manchester-city-v-arsenal-premier-league (2)

As per information reported by football insider Dean Jones in a column for Eurosport, one source described Pep Guardiola as 'looking and sounding more deflated' in recent times than at any point in his City reign. But to be honest, who could blame him? The circumstances aren't ideal for anyone given the ongoing pandemic, and combining that with the passing of a close family member - it's difficult to imagine any scenario where any individual would cope sufficiently.

As previously reported by several sources including the Transfer Window Podcast in recent weeks, Manchester City have made previous invitations to Pep Guardiola to discuss a possible new contract -  invitations which Dean Jones describes as being 'politely declined'.

Perhaps more interestingly considering the two different timeframes and months that have been reported in the media over the past seven days, is the reports from Dean Jones on when Manchester City hope to understand the intentions of Pep Guardiola. It is stated that "no one at the club seems to know what will happen". However, the mood is that the club just want the situation to be resolved 'soon', and obviously in their favour. Jones goes on to state that, ideally, the club want a decision by January.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool-2 copy 7

The reasoning is simple: the last thing anybody would want going into what could be a manic final few weeks and months of the campaign, which could possibly involve a prolonged Champions League run, a Premier League title race and an FA Cup run, is the overhanging shadow of Pep Guardiola's uncertain future.

Whether or not we see this saga come to a close in January is a completely different matter, and one thing is for certain; Manchester City will not be pressing the Catalan boss for a decision imminently. In fact, many would expect City to be relatively laid back in all this and more or less allow Pep Guardiola to make the decision in his own time.

-----

