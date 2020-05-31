City Xtra
Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Danny Lardner

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity, according to Sky Sports.

The defender left City at the end of last season after he captained the team to a historic domestic quadruple and has since been acting as player-manager for Anderlecht, in Belgium.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Despite the door being open for Kompany, there was no offer made during a conversation between Pep Guardiola and the Belgian recently. Kompany would potentially replace assistant coach Mikel Arteta, after he left City to manage Arsenal in December.

Kompany's Anderlecht came 8th in the Belgian first division after it was called off entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous three seasons, the club had finished 1st, 2nd, and 4th.

