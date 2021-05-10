Sports Illustrated home
Man City 'Hesitant' To Begin End-Of-Season Trophy Celebrations

Manchester City are contemplating hosting a celebration event at the Etihad Stadium rather than a traditional open-top bus tour upon the expiry of the season, as they expect to soon be crowned Premier League champions.
According to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, the Etihad club remain cautious for two reasons: They do not wish to take anything for granted, and are also wary of making commitments they cannot fulfil.

On the back of Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League triumph, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had promised supporters a trophy parade would happen, whenever it was safe again. However, that now appears to be an unlikely event for the Merseyside club.

Manchester City will look to avoid a similar situation by making no promises for any specific title celebration. However, fortunately for Manchester City, lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease in the UK.

On top of that, the club are hesitant to commit to a celebration before any trophy is actually one. Pep Guardiola’s men need only one win from their final three games to be crowned Premier League champions.

Combine that with the club’s first ever Champions League final looming on the horizon, there is plenty still to be won for this City side...

