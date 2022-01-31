Skip to main content

Man City Hold Contrasting Views on Julian Alvarez Around First-Team Place Following Signing of River Plate Striker

There are contrasting views at Manchester City on whether new signing Julian Alvarez will be part of the first-team squad or whether the River Plate star is a City Football Group signing, according to a new report.

Since the emergence of a flurry of reports from Argentina 10 days ahead of the final day of the January transfer window, it was suggested that Julian Alvarez could be made part of the Manchester City first-team squad at the start of next season.

Reliable sources close to the Premier League leaders suggested that the 22-year-old, who officially completed a £14 million deadline day transfer to Manchester City on Monday, is not thought of as a potent replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero just yet.

It was further mentioned that the Sky Blues' pursuit of the Alvarez would not impact their interest in bringing the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, some at Manchester City share the belief that the Argentina international is more of a City Football Group (CFG) signing, though others 'closely involved' in negotiations suggest that he will be part of the first-team squad.

Read More

Moreover, a potential spot for the South American in Pep Guardiola's squad will reportedly depend on summer signings - with Manchester City expected to finally fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure by signing a world-class striker this summer.

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Alexander Isak are amongst the names who have been linked with a summer move to the east side of Manchester in the summer, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can find a suitable replacement for Aguero.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Alvarez Argentina
News

Man City Hold Contrasting Views on Julian Alvarez Around First-Team Place Following Signing of River Plate Striker

1 minute ago
Alvarez
News

Manchester City Hold Julian Alvarez Belief Ahead of 2022/2023 Season

5 minutes ago
DD
Transfer Rumours

Deadline Day Live - Manchester City Transfer News and Updates

18 minutes ago
imago1008252600h
News

Julián Álvarez: Everything You Need To Know About Man City's Latest Recruit

32 minutes ago
Alvarez
News

Why Julian Alvarez Snubbed Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa Last Summer to Join Manchester City on Deadline Day

1 hour ago
imago1008252552h
News

River Plate President Hints at ‘Beginning of a Link’ With Manchester City Upon Announcement of Julian Alvarez’s Transfer

1 hour ago
Alvarez 1
News

Man City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain Discusses Julian Alvarez Coup Following Official Confirmation of Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008253037h
News

"Joining the Best Team in Manchester", "An Absolute Steal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to the Signing of Julian Alvarez

2 hours ago