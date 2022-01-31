Man City Hold Contrasting Views on Julian Alvarez Around First-Team Place Following Signing of River Plate Striker

There are contrasting views at Manchester City on whether new signing Julian Alvarez will be part of the first-team squad or whether the River Plate star is a City Football Group signing, according to a new report.

Since the emergence of a flurry of reports from Argentina 10 days ahead of the final day of the January transfer window, it was suggested that Julian Alvarez could be made part of the Manchester City first-team squad at the start of next season.

Reliable sources close to the Premier League leaders suggested that the 22-year-old, who officially completed a £14 million deadline day transfer to Manchester City on Monday, is not thought of as a potent replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero just yet.

It was further mentioned that the Sky Blues' pursuit of the Alvarez would not impact their interest in bringing the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

However, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic, some at Manchester City share the belief that the Argentina international is more of a City Football Group (CFG) signing, though others 'closely involved' in negotiations suggest that he will be part of the first-team squad.

Moreover, a potential spot for the South American in Pep Guardiola's squad will reportedly depend on summer signings - with Manchester City expected to finally fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure by signing a world-class striker this summer.

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Alexander Isak are amongst the names who have been linked with a summer move to the east side of Manchester in the summer, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester City can find a suitable replacement for Aguero.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra