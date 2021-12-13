Man City Hold January Belief Over Erling Haaland - Player 'At the Top' of Club's List

The most wanted man in football, Erling Haaland may be set for a move to Manchester City much earlier than many would have expected, according to a new report.

Erling Haaland’s proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to one of Europe's premier clubs may be edging much closer than expected, with his much-talked about release clause now within just seven months of becoming active.

With super-agent Mino Raiola naming a list of clubs that are in contention for the Norwegian’s signature last week - a list that included Manchester City, the question about the 21-year old’s future may be answered very soon.

According to Italian journalist Erkem Konur, Manchester City ‘believe’ that they can ensure Erling Haaland puts pen to paper on an Etihad contract as soon as the January transfer window.

The Norwegian international is understood to be at the top of Manchester City's transfer shortlist, and the club have their eyes set on pulling off a sensational coup at the start of the new year.

Ever since Erling Haaland started making headlines in the Bundesliga, he has been tipped for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

His father, Alf-Inge Haaland being an ex-Manchester City player has always been considered a factor, as well as Europe’s most sought-after forward being pictured in the club’s kits as a teenager in the past.

A move for the ex-RB Salzburg man will not be a simple task to execute, keeping in mind his wage packet and Mino Raiola’s personal financial demands, as well as the competition from the rest of Europe to sign the in-demand forward.

Add to that the £72 million sale of superstar Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in the summer and in theory, Borussia Dortmund will not have the financial impetuous to get Erling Haaland off their books.

However, there is always the possibility that the Bundesliga side may look to secure more than Erling Haaland's release clause by giving way to a January transfer - which would attract in excess of £100 million compared to his £75 million release clause.

